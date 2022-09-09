Good Growing-Houseplants 091022

Make sure to inspect plants for the presence of pests — like the scale insects and sooty mold seen on the leaf of a Schefflera plant — before bringing plants back indoors. If allowed indoors, pest populations can rapidly increase and spread to other plants.

 Photo by Ken Johnson, University of Illinois Extension

As we draw nearer to fall, it’s time to start thinking about bringing houseplants back indoors for the winter. Many houseplants are native to tropical and subtropical climates and, while they may do great outdoors during the summer, cannot tolerate our cold temperatures. When the thermometer starts to consistently get below 55 F, it’s time to start bringing houseplants back indoors.

Inspect your plants before bringing them indoors

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.