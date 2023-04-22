Homeowners are seeking lawns that are considered more sustainable than conventional. I often get questions regarding eco-lawns or no-mow lawns, which are great options for certain situations.

However, if you have kids, pets or intend to use your lawn, it is recommended to stick to a more traditional lawn approach. So, are there any cool-season turf species that will tolerate use of the lawn and require fewer inputs? Let’s examine tall fescue.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.