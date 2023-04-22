Homeowners are seeking lawns that are considered more sustainable than conventional. I often get questions regarding eco-lawns or no-mow lawns, which are great options for certain situations.
However, if you have kids, pets or intend to use your lawn, it is recommended to stick to a more traditional lawn approach. So, are there any cool-season turf species that will tolerate use of the lawn and require fewer inputs? Let’s examine tall fescue.
In the past tall fescue (Schedonorus arundinaceus) has been known as a pasture grass. The mainstay lawn grass species in Illinois has been and continues to be Kentucky bluegrass (Poa pratensis); however, that is changing.
The pasture-type tall fescue would be an undesirable lawn grass. The leaf blades are wider, giving a coarser texture compared to Kentucky bluegrass. But tall fescue has some desirable characteristics, such as drought tolerance and the ability to grow even in poor soils or low fertility. Because of this resilience, turf breeders have been working to alter the leaf shape of tall fescue to resemble Kentucky bluegrass.
Their efforts have been met with success, and for the last couple of decades, we have seen a new type of tall fescue on the garden center shelf called turf-type tall fescue. When it was first released, TTTF still had a wider leaf than Kentucky bluegrass, and most recommended keeping these two species separate in the lawn because of the contrasting leaf textures (fine versus coarse).
Today it is common to see lawn seed mixes that contain both Kentucky bluegrass and TTTF. While the two species still are not an identical match, the difference in texture is unlikely to bother most homeowners. The diehard lawn people and commercial turf companies continue to keep these species separate.
What makes TTTF resilient to drought and harsh site conditions is that it develops a larger root system than Kentucky bluegrass. TTTF also is tolerant of partial shade and withstands temporary flooding. Because of these qualities, TTTF is becoming the bread-and-butter of the turf-breeding industry.
Is it all rainbows and lawn stripes with TTTF? You probably were wondering when the negative points of this lawn species were going to pop up. So here are a few cons of TTTF:
• It is a bunch grower, meaning it will not knit together like Kentucky bluegrass after it is damaged and will need to be reseeded.
• The seed is 10 times larger than Kentucky bluegrass. When seed is sold by the pound (and it is!), you won’t get as much coverage and will probably be paying more for TTTF.
• Very low mowing (less than 2 inches) is not conducive to TTTF. A good mow height for TTTF is 4 inches.
• TTTF is very susceptible to a few damaging diseases — brown patch, red thread and gray leaf spot.
There are many varieties of TTTF to choose from; however, if you are at the farm store, be sure to avoid purchasing Kentucky 31 for home lawns. Kentucky 31 is pasture-type tall fescue, and not Kentucky bluegrass, or just a cheap TTTF. (I know — it’s confusing!)
What are some of the top TTTF varieties? Check out the Good Growing blog online for the top 10 TTTF varieties trialed in 2021 at go.illinois.edu/GoodGrowing.
Good Growing Tip of the Week: Tempted to swap to a turf-type tall fescue lawn? Late summer to early fall is the best time for seeding a new cool-season lawn in Illinois — specifically from August 15 to September 15 in central Illinois.
