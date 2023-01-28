Don’t you wish you knew then what you know now? Speaking from experience, when I first began studying plants, people would ask me lots of gardening or landscaping questions. Did I as a first-year student know the answer? No. Did I pretend to? Yes. It must be human nature as a young adult.

As a fresh-faced SIUC horticulture student, I was asked at a Christmas party by a family friend if I could pick out some plants for screening between two homes. I said yes, thinking surely they wouldn’t call me up in the spring. They did. Have you ever worked on a project where everything went wrong? This was one, except one thing went right. And that was planting a bald cypress (Taxodium distichum).

