Right after soybean harvest is the time to test fields for soybean cyst nematode, the number one pathogen of soybean in the United States.

Sampling in soybean stubble in 2022 can help with 2023 planting decisions, said Mandy Bish, University of Missouri Extension specialist and interim director of the SCN Diagnostics clinic, which can provide farmers with four free SCN egg count tests this fall.

