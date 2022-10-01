Right after soybean harvest is the time to test fields for soybean cyst nematode, the number one pathogen of soybean in the United States.
Sampling in soybean stubble in 2022 can help with 2023 planting decisions, said Mandy Bish, University of Missouri Extension specialist and interim director of the SCN Diagnostics clinic, which can provide farmers with four free SCN egg count tests this fall.
SCN Diagnostics, Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council and the SCN Coalition support the free tests.
SCN appears in the roots of plants, and symptoms often are difficult to see with the naked eye, so infected fields may look healthy above ground. A soil sample will help determine its presence and level of infection.
Testing fields to “know your numbers” is one way to manage SCN, according to the SCN coalition, along with rotating resistant varieties, rotating to nonhost crops and using a nematode-protectant seed treatment.
To determine if SCN is present, collect soil samples in fields:
• Sampled more than three to five years ago.
• With known SCN populations.
• With a history of sudden death syndrome of soybean.
• Where soybean are not rotated with corn.
Sampling for SCN is a little different than sampling for other purposes, Bish said, and can be frustrating because nematodes do not appear uniformly in fields.
The SCN coalition recommends dividing fields into sections of 10 to 20 acres for sampling and collecting 15 to 20 soil cores 1 inch in diameter by 8 inches deep from each section of the field in a zigzag pattern. Mix all the cores together, and put in a sample bag.
Carbon and Data Guidebook
Farmers now have access to a new, go-to resource of data management practices thanks to a project funded by the Illinois Soybean Association checkoff program.
The Carbon and Data Guidebook, which can be accessed on ILSoyAdvisor.com, covers the basics of emerging carbon and ecosystem programs, farm data needs and how farmers can better position their farm operations for any program or precision ag initiative.
The importance of good data management is being accentuated due to the plethora of carbon and ecosystem programs becoming available in recent years. It’s becoming critical that farmers take a harder look at how they are collecting, managing and storing farm data — whether they are pursuing a carbon or conservation program.
“The Carbon and Data Guidebook is a resource growers can utilize to help organize their data for sale, whether it’s to a carbon program or for other value-added situations requiring data. The guidebook contains advice on file types, digital tools and the types of practice data needed to enter a carbon or ecosystem service market,” ISA Agronomy Programs Manager Megan Miller said. “Getting your data in order now will allow you to take advantage of future opportunities.”
