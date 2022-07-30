I’ve been there. It is late fall, and there is a hard freeze about to hit. A wise gardener once warned leaving a hose connected to a spigot during a hard freeze could lead to disaster! As water freezes it expands and any water trapped in the nozzle or spigot could expand to the point it bursts the solid metal or plastic construction of our treasured watering devices. Or worse! Freezing water could creep back into the house and burst a pipe indoors. Now we’re in big trouble!

It happens to me every fall. The sky is a cold cloudy dark swirl, with winds whipping through the landscape that will clear the overcast sky at night letting all that heat escape into the atmosphere, thereby dropping temperatures below freezing. My fingers are nearly numb, as my body, now acclimated to the warmth of summer, struggles to switch into winter mode. Grasping the icy metal hose connection threaded onto the spigot, I twist only to find it will not budge. Over and over again I try, with no luck. The cold turns painful as my hands turn redder by the second.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.