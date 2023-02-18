We have had some warm weather this February, which means it is time to keep an eye out for butterflies! You may be thinking I am in the wrong hemisphere, but there is a chance you can spot butterflies on a warm winter day in Illinois, namely the mourning cloak butterfly.

Despite its drab name, the mourning cloak butterfly might be one of spring’s earliest flowers. I first learned of this butterfly in 2015 as my sons and I took a walk on a warm winter day, and we encountered an unexpected sight, a butterfly! It was resting upside-down, sipping away at tree sap along with a flurry of ants. As the butterfly fed, the warm late-winter sun warmed its wings.

