It is late August. Do you know what that means? Apples! Yes, our apple trees are beginning to yield their bountiful fruits.

A few days ago, I walked over to a friend's apple tree and pulled down on a low-hanging apple with no signs of blemishes or damage. The fruit slipped off the tree easily, indicating it was ready to be eaten. Using my shirt, I polished the apple removing the dust and grime of the summer to reveal a brilliant sheen reflecting flares of sunlight off the apple’s skin. Biting down I was rewarded with a sweet juicy crunch. Nothing beats a fresh apple off a tree!

