I hope I am not the only one with a plant they have always been aware of yet never really paid attention to. For me, that is rhubarb.

I recall my grandmother having a stand of rhubarb, and I am sure she made rhubarb pie, but that is where my memory stops. I do not recall eating rhubarb pie or any other baked good or preserve made from the early summer delicacy. Only recently has rhubarb been a more conscious part of my gardening life.

