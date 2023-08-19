Good Growing

Adult squash beetles will feed on the leaves of cucurbit plants, causing them to have a lacy appearance. While many beetles are considered a gardener's friend, Mexican bean and squash beetles are considered pests.

 Photo by Ken Johnson, U of I Extension

Lady beetles are widely considered a gardener’s friend. Sure, multi-colored Asian lady beetles can be a nuisance when they enter our homes during the fall. But they are all predatory, beneficial insects that feed on various pest insects such as aphids and mealy bugs, right? Two species of lady beetle, the Mexican bean beetle and the squash beetle, feed on plants and are considered pests.

What do they look like?

