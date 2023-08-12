On a recent family vacation, I was able to revisit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. As I return to places I was privileged to visit as a child, I prepare for the trip, in part, by trying to dig deep into my memory bank and recall as much as I can about the place so I can compare. I am fascinated by what elements and experiences remain from my youth and what details have been lost to time.

My memory of the Appalachian Mountains and the park was a fuzzy picture of tall trees, narrow roads, rock-lined streams and rounded mountaintops. This memory was accurate enough, but as with all memories, details and life experience add richness to the live experience in ways memories and photos never can.

