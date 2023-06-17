Peonies are a common sight in many yards. They are typically grown for their showy blooms in the spring but also have attractive foliage that can act as a backdrop in landscape beds.

While peonies are relatively problem-free, a few diseases, powdery mildew and leaf blotch, show up fairly regularly on plants during the summer months. While these diseases typically don't pose a serious threat to plants, they can cause them to become rather unattractive, particularly late in the season.

