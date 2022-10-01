Growing up and working in my parent’s garden, I often remember the early spring when the tree buds were opening, the grass was greening up and birds were singing. Suddenly, the roar of our massive Honda tiller broke through the serene spring day as it chewed and turned the earth and spewed exhaust into my parents' faces. At my young age, I didn’t have the mass to maneuver the behemoth machine. My mother assured me that turning the soil was better for the plants and kept the weeds down. I often questioned this statement later in the summer as I weeded the hard-crusted earth and hauled water to struggling plants.

Today there is a debate on whether we should pursue till or no-tilled gardens. Tilling helps to introduce oxygen and organic matter into the soil profile and aids in breaking up heavy clay soil or areas that suffer from compaction. The increased oxygen in the soil helps break down organic matter, giving plants nutrients.

