Praying mantids are a common sight in the fall, and we often encounter their egg cases (oothecae) this time of year too. But did you know that three different species of praying mantids can be found in Illinois? While praying mantids are a welcome sight to some, others are concerned about the presence of the non-native species.
Illinois has one native species of praying mantid, the Carolina mantid (Stagmomantis carolina), which can be found in the southern two-thirds of the state. These are the smallest mantids found in the state, with adults reaching about 2 to 2 ½ inches long when fully grown. Adults can range in color from gray to brown or green, and their coloration can be mottled or solid.
The oothecae of Carolina mantids are elongated, slender, and about one-half to 1 inch long. The outsides are tan, while the center is whitish with dark brown stripes on either side.
Chinese mantids (Tenodera sinensis) are the most commonly encountered praying mantid in Illinois. They were first noticed in the United States in 1897 in the Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia. In the early 1900s, the oothecae were often gathered and distributed widely to help manage pests. Today, the ootheca still can be purchased from some garden catalogs.
Chinese mantids can be green or tan/brown and are up to 5 inches long. Their oothecae are rounded and tan, resembling a toasted marshmallow and about the size of a ping-pong ball.
European mantids (Mantis religiosa) were first found in North America in Rochester, New York, in 1899. Like Chinese mantids, they were likely introduced on plant material. The oothecae also were widely gathered and distributed for use in pest management.
Like Chinese mantids, they can range in color from tan to green. However, they are smaller, getting to about 3 inches long as adults. European mantids have a black dot on the underside of their front legs near their bodies. Their oothecae resemble Carolina mantids but are larger, around 1.5 to 2 inches long, and more uniform in color.
What should I do with the oothecae of non-native mantids?
Because of their large indiscriminate appetite, some people are hesitant to leave oothecae in their landscapes when they encounter them, particularly those of the non-native Chinese and European mantids. While they are not native to North America, some research has shown that they don’t have much of a negative impact on insect populations, likely because they are generalist predators and don’t focus on one group of insects/prey.
So what is one to do? To some, the negative impact these non-native species may have on our native mantid populations and ecosystems is reason enough for them to gather up the oothecae and destroy them. At the same time, others enjoy seeing them and will purchase oothecae and place them in their landscapes.
A lot will depend on how strongly you feel about non-native species. While many non-native species have little to no negative effects on our native species, even celebrated non-native species like honey bees can negatively impact native species.
Good Growing Fact of the Week: Despite commonly being referred to as praying mantises, the more accurate name is praying mantids. Mantis refers to a specific group of praying mantids (genus Mantis), while mantid refers to the entire group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.