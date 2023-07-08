Good Growing

Removal of extensively damaged trees is best left to qualified professionals. Ensure that large shade trees are stable and that there are no hanging limbs in the trees.

 Photo by Ken Johnson, U of I Extension

Following a series of windy days and storms with high winds in Central Illinois, we have received reports on large sections of trees lost, gashes left in the trunks of trees and large splits in tree trunks. What do you do when a severe windstorm damages your landscape trees?

Obviously, during an outbreak of high winds or tornadoes, the best course of action is to seek shelter. During the storm, the landscape is on its own. After the storm has passed, it is time to evaluate your property for anything that may pose a danger to you and others. Avoid areas with downed power lines. Do not try to remove any limbs or debris from power lines. Anything at all involving power lines is a job for the power company.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.