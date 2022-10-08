As we transition from summer to fall and the temperatures start cooling off, many of us will be spending time outdoors getting our landscapes ready for winter. While enjoying our time outdoors, we often encounter various insects we may not see or notice earlier in the growing season. One such insect is the unusual-, and to some scary-, looking wheel bug.

Adult wheel bugs (Arilus cristatus) are large (1 to 1-1/2 inches long) light gray to grayish-brown distinctive-looking insects. They get their name from the prominent cog-like toothed “wheel” on their thorax. They are the only insects in Illinois (or the U.S.) to have such a structure. They also have beak-like mouthparts that arise from the front of their head, which some people think resembles an elephant's trunk.

