Good Growing (Johnson)

When cleaning up the garden, consider leaving old flower stalks behind. Old flower stalks from plants like purple coneflower may be used by bees and small wasps to create nests.

 Photo by Ken Johnson, University of Illinois Extension

As the days get longer and the temperatures start to warm, we often get the itch to start gardening. However, we shouldn’t be in too big of a hurry to start cleaning up our gardens in preparation for the upcoming growing season.

While cutting back dead plants and removing leaves and plant debris from garden beds can make for a clean-looking landscape, it may not be the best thing for pollinators and other wildlife. So, how should we approach garden clean-up in the spring?

