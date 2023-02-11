Seed starting is a great way to scratch the gardening itch we often get during late winter. In addition to getting a head start on the growing season, there are a number of additional benefits to starting your own seeds.

Starting seeds to make your own transplants can be cheaper than going out and buying them later in the year. You have a lot more variety to choose from when you start your own seeds compared to purchasing transplants from the store. There are hundreds of varieties compared to a handful when it comes to popular plants like tomatoes. It also allows you to grow plants you wouldn’t normally be able to find at stores, for instance, artichokes.

