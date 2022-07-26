PALMYRA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension agronomy field specialist Nick Wesslak almost feels like he needs to apologize during weekly update meetings with his counterparts across the state.
Most of the time, he can report getting some rain across Northeast Missouri, which already was some four inches ahead of typical rainfall for the last 30 years, but the southern two-thirds of the state faces abnormally dry conditions or moderate, severe or extreme drought this growing season.
“We’re certainly doing a lot better than the southern half of the state,” Wesslak said. “Everything is still growing.”
Rain across Missouri and Illinois, some heavy at times, on Tuesday couldn’t have come at a better time for crops.
“We’re still pollinating. Some soybeans are starting to flower,” Wesslak said. “It’s definitely a good time to get a shot of moisture.”
A wet spring in many areas delayed planting, leading to smaller-than-usual plants that suffer more in dry weather because they lack root mass to reach moisture in the soil. “You can really tell which fields they were able to get into earlier,” Wesslak said. “Bigger plants are definitely doing a lot better.”
Northeast Missouri farmers need rain to continue throughout the growing season to maintain their crops, especially now while corn pollinates, and their livestock.
“We are starting to get dry here, but it’s not to the extreme level yet,” said Daniel Mallory, MU Extension field specialist in livestock based in New London. “If we wouldn’t have gotten rain around the Fourth of July, we would have been hurting real bad, but that was really spotty.”
Rainfall totals then ranged from four to five inches to just one-quarter inch in the roughly 100-mile swath from Shelbina to Troy, and spotty rains continue to leave some areas drier than others.
That’s a concern for both crop and livestock producers.
With dry conditions, Mallory suggests livestock producers avoid overgrazing pastures.
“Having some vegetation protects the ground so it doesn’t dry out nearly as much,” Mallory said. “Once we get dry, have one sacrifice pasture or paddock to overgraze. Let the others stand idle, and once we get some rain, they’ll take off.”
In some areas of the state, dry conditions have livestock producers already feeding hay meant to be used this winter.
Wesslak said producers looking at cutting corn for silage should test nitrate levels before cutting.
“The corn has been sitting there so long and wasn’t pulling up a lot of fertilizer. Now with a shot of rain, it will suck up a lot of nitrogen all at once and nitrate levels will spike in the plant,” he said. “You don’t want nitrate poisoning of the cows.”
Prior to Tuesday, official rainfall observations included in the National Weather Service’s drought briefing page show Mexico with 2.96 inches less than normal and California, west of Jefferson City, as 3.91 inches short compared to normal.
High temperatures compound the issue with crops losing one-quarter to one-third of an inch of moisture every day when it's already in short supply.
MU Extension said the driest Missouri counties are on the Arkansas border. Parts of Howell, Oregon and Ripley counties have received just over an inch of rain in the past eight weeks, but corn plants need 1 1/4 inches of rain each week in July and August to maintain rapid growth and produce the best possible yields.
Much of the state’s corn crop is in its most vulnerable stage of development, R1, and many effects of dry weather now won’t improve even with plentiful rain. Plants could be shorter than usual with smaller leaves and poor kernel formation.
“If we get the right rain, the right weather, crops will turn around and catch up pretty quick,” Wesslak said.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson last week declared a drought alert for 53 counties, primarily south of the Missouri River. The drought alert, part of the state’s drought plan, directs state agencies to work together to provide as many resources as possible.
The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are making water available at over 40 conservation areas and over 20 state parks to help livestock producers, while the Missouri Department of Transportation is waiving some hay hauling restrictions and fees.
“Drought conditions in many parts of Missouri compound the challenges producers are already facing with high fuel prices and input costs,” Missouri Agriculture director Chris Chinn said in a news release. “Livestock producers are having to make difficult decisions about selling livestock because there is no pasture in many areas. Grain farmers are watching their crops wither before pollination. Conditions are difficult for many Missouri farmers and ranchers.”
