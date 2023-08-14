PALMYRA, Mo. — Dry conditions across much of Northeast Missouri had Shawn Kiefaber worried about the condition of his corn and soybean crops.
But recent rains “hopefully turned things around,” the Palmyra farmer said. “I don’t think we’re going to see yields we’ve seen in past years, but I think the crops will be OK. It’s definitely not going to be a bumper crop.”
The bigger concern might be keeping cattle fed with the dry conditions leading to short pastures along with short hay crops — and high prices for hay available for sale.
“We’ve got to get our producers through this winter, keep those cows on the farm. Next year there’s some really good-looking prices in front of us with cattle,” said Rusty Lee, a University of Missouri Extension regional agronomy specialist based in Montgomery City.
Lee joined a slate of speakers Friday at a crop and forage chat at the Kiefaber/Kenny Lovelace from near Palmyra. Topics included drought mitigation, crop diseases and results from the Mu Certified Strip Trial Program.
“Hay prices are record high right now, Food for livestock is short, but we have some strategies to help producers,” Lee said. “Even though we’re in August headed to September, this is the perfect time to increase pasture growth with some August nitrogen application.”
About 40% of cool season grass growth takes place in the fall, and applying 50 pounds of nitrogen, along with deferring grazing until Thanksgiving, will boost that growth and help producers gain an additional 1,000 to 1,100 pounds of forage per acre.
“The math is I can buy 50 pounds of nitrogen for around $50. One thousand to 1,100 pounds of return on that $50 is equal to a big round bale of hay. How many people would be happy to buy a big round bale of hay for $50 right now?” Lee said. “Not to mention fertility helps forages outcompete the weeds, which is always a plus.”
MU Extension state veterinary toxicologist Tim Evans said some pasture weeds potentially could be toxic to livestock — and could retain that toxicity in hay.
“A lot of times these animals won’t consume toxic plants if they have good forage to eat, but if you get them incorporated in the hay, they don’t have that decision-making process,” Evans said.
With drought conditions in pastures with sorghum species, “we have an accumulation of nitrates in plants and have the potential of precursors of cyanide in the leaves,” Evans said.
Both can harm livestock, but Evans suggests producers work with their local veterinarian and Extension specialist in making feed decisions.
“There’s a lot that Extension can provide to local producers for them to make the best out of a less than ideal situation,” Evans said.
Jeremy Whelan and Cary Yates with Farmers Elevator in Monroe City listened for useful information to share with customers on agronomy and crop production.
“A lot of farmers are believing in a failed crop,” Whelan said. “We’re a lot drier by Mark Twain Lake than here.”
Farmers can look at a variety of options to help combat hot, dry conditions from native warm season grasses in pastures to boosting soil health.
“We try to do a lot of conservation tillage, no till. Cover crops have been a big part of it too,” Kiefaber said. “Just general soil health is the big factor. It seems to help carry crops through tough weather.”
