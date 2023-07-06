Tar Spot

Farmers scouting for tar spot should look for "tiny black tar-like spots, or stroma, on corn leaves," University of Missouri assistant professor and state Extension crop pathologist Many Bish said.  Tracking disease incidence and spread help determine when to treat fields.

 Submitted photo/Mandy Bish

PALMYRA, Mo. — Mandy Bish wants farmers scouting for the latest disease identified in corn.

Tar spot of corn has been confirmed in Marion County along with Holt County in northwestern Missouri, six counties in central Iowa and one in northeastern Kansas — and it’s the earliest it’s been found in Missouri.

