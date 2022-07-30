Acreage shift

The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised soybean plantings by 200,000 acres in Illinois compared to the March estimate. Current projections give Illinois more soybeans than any state in the nation.

 Illinois Farm Bureau Photo/Catrina Rawson

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois appears well positioned to maintain its recent run as the top soybean producing state in the nation.

While soybean plantings fell more than 2 million acres short of expectations in USDA’s June 30 acreage report nationwide, the Ag Department raised soybean plantings by 200,000 acres in Illinois compared to the March estimate.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

