PALMYRA, Mo. — Scott Gard hopes to finish planting this week in a spring season filled with contrasts.
“I’ve got a field of corn I need to plant that’s almost too dry and needs moisture on it. Then you go over the hill into the river bottom, and it’s too wet,” the Palmyra corn and soybean farmer said. “It’s kind of an interesting year.”
Gard started planting around April 10, more than two weeks ahead of last year. Statewide, Missouri farmers have planted 92% of corn and 50% of soybeans, compared to 31% and just 7% last year, according to the latest Crop Progress and Condition report.
“Everybody deals with different issues, but they’re all really the same,” Gard said. “It boils down to weather and price.”
Along with this year’s weather challenges, corn and soybean prices slipped compared to a year ago while input costs somewhat stabilized.
“We’re still profitable, but you’ve got to watch what you’re doing, pay attention more, watch your expenses and be quick to take advantage of selling opportunities,” Gard said.
Missouri’s net farm income is predicted to fall in 2023, according to the spring Missouri Farm Income Outlook released by the Rural and Farm Finance Policy Analysis Center at the University of Missouri.
After a record-setting farm income in 2022, RAFF Interim Director Scott Brown isn’t surprised to see lower numbers.
The report forecasts a 14% decline in net farm income across the state’s agriculture industry, compared to a projected 19% decrease in U.S. net farm income.
“If realized as we’re estimating, it still will be the third-highest ever,” Brown said, but “production expenses remain stubbornly high while cash receipts decline under the assumption of average weather resulting in a squeeze to Missouri producers’ bottom line.”
Record prices in the beef industry, for example, aren’t giving producers record profitability.
“The cost folks have in those cows today is much more,” Brown said.
With longer-term forecasts indicating more years of lower farm income ahead, Brown said risk management is more important than ever.
“We’ve come through an incredibly volatile time which has given us opportunities and challenges. Farmers need to be thinking about what is my cost of production, whether an acre of corn or a beef cow, what kind of prices do I need for my output side and am I ready to take advantage of pricing opportunities that might come along,” he said. “I don’t think we’re done with this volatility.”
That volatility in farm income and costs affects more than just farmers.
“Rural communities in the Midwest ebb and flow based on what’s happening in production ag,” Brown said.
“We’ve had drought conditions from North Dakota to Texas the last couple years. If that drought would go to the east, that could certainly change the mix of who’s feeling good, who’s not in terms of farm income level,” he said. “As much as you don’t wish this on your neighbors, it’s when they have drought conditions and you don’t and you have crop to sell and get a higher price which makes things look really good.”
Farmers market just-planted bushels without knowing what the weather’s going to do, what the river is going to do and how crops will perform between now and harvest — all potential sources of stress.
“I wouldn’t say you get used to it, but it’s like any other stress you deal with. You do the best you can, try to make the right decisions. It’s like any other business in the world,” said Gard, who works full-time selling seed, farms nights and weekends and enjoys both jobs.
“Everybody’s budget is different. What works for me doesn’t work for somebody else and vice versa,” he said, but “we’re all optimists. It’s going to turn out OK.”
