MENDON, Ill. — Mendon Fire Chief Rob Simmons hopes his department never needs to use its latest donation.
But the firefighters now have a grain rescue tube, along with the training to use it, just in case of emergency.
“Fortunately we haven’t had the need for it as far as having anybody trapped in a bin. If that does happen, we’ll have the proper equipment,” said Simmons, who has served on the department since 1985 and been its chief since 2008.
Nationwide and Mealiff Insurance and Financial Services provided the tube and training, presented Thursday night, through Nationwide’s grain bin safety advocacy campaign.
“We all can do different things for our community. This is one thing we were able to do,” said Greg Mealiff, who nominated the Mendon department for the program.
“Not only is the tube getting into the community. The training to go along with it is there as well,” Mealiff said. “I hope to be able to continue this, to bring more of these into the area with different departments.”
Mendon was one of 48 fire departments selected this year to get the equipment through the program which has supplied grain rescue tubes and hands-on training to 200 rural fire departments across 30 states since 2014.
Nationwide partners with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety to train first responders how to use the rescue tube with a grain entrapment simulator, and the hands-on training session held at Unity High School was available to departments serving the school district — Mendon, Ursa, Lima and Loraine.
Grain entrapments in 2020 led to 20 deaths across the U.S.
“It only takes seconds, or a simple mistake, for an adult to sink in the quicksand-like flow of grain and become fully entrapped or engulfed,” Brad Liggett, Nationwide’s president of agribusiness, said in a news release. “Adding to the risk is a lack of rescue equipment available to local fire departments and emergency responders who are called for help when a worker becomes trapped.”
In a grain entrapment, a rescue tube serves as a “cofferdam” around the person trapped. The tube is lowered into the grain surrounding the person, clearing the way to remove grain without continuing collapse.
Providing a rescue tube or any new equipment for the department, and maintaining what it already has, can be costly.
“It just helps when somebody donates stuff like this,” Simmons said. “We really appreciate it.”