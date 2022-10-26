URSA, Ill. — Brent Clair has no complaints this year when it comes to the weather for harvesting his corn and soybeans.
“We’ve had almost ideal weather,” said Clair, a Loraine farmer and president of the Adams County Farm Bureau. “It’s wrapping up pretty fast.”
But weather conditions could be better for moving the crop down river.
Low water levels not seen since 1988 have led to reduced flows, reduced tow sizes and grounded barges in the Lower Mississippi River, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest Grain Transportation Report, with some portions of the river closing for up to 36 hours at a time.
“It’s not like barge traffic will stop completely. They can’t haul as much and have to lighten loads so they don’t bottom out,” Clair said. “The biggest issue is not necessarily in this area — it is low in this area — but south of St. Louis. If they don’t start seeing rain, it will be a concern.”
Ursa Farmers Cooperative General Manager Roger Hugenberg said it’s already a concern as elevators manage this year’s crop.
With some 13,500 barges in operation on the rivers, “anytime you slow them down, it’s critical as far as movement of grain,” Hugenberg said.
Barges carry less grain for less draft, or how much of the barge is underwater, so “it’s taking more barges to haul the same amount of grain,” Hugenberg said.
It’s also taking more time, and more money, to move grain.
“You’ve got stoppages, blockades in the river. They run up on sand. Two boats can’t meet in the channel. It’s just one thing after another,” Hugenberg said. “All that’s doing is raising the cost of freight. It costs more today to ship grain from Meyer to the Gulf of Mexico than from the Gulf of Mexico to China.”
At the same time, rail shipping costs are on the rise with a strike threatened and high fuel prices increased the cost of hauling grain by truck.
“We’re going to manage, but it’s not the perfect situation,” Hugenberg said. “We can get barges, and the (U.S. Army) Corps (of Engineers) has done a good job running dredges and keeping things open.”
Clair wrapped up harvest this week, right on schedule, but said some yields fell short this year.
“Our soybeans, for example, had too much rain in the spring and not enough in late summer which dropped yields off 10%,” he said. “I hear reports of other people who had the complete opposite of that doing quite well with soybeans. It all depends on where the rain fell this year, good or bad.”
Hugenberg reports decent yields across the UFC’s trade area.
“We’ve had some really good corn, really good soybeans and also some marginal crops,” he said. “You can’t go August and September without meaningful rain. It hurt the crop.”
Turning things around will take time.
Thirsty soil will absorb any rainfall, leaving little runoff for the river system.
“We won’t remedy this anytime soon,” Hugenberg said. ‘It will take a significant amount of water, and possibly a significant snowmelt this spring to the north, to recharge the river.”
In the meantime, dry weather spurs both harvest and fall field work including tillage not possible in recent years.
“It’s just a longer window in the fall here to get stuff done before the ground freezes or it’s too wet to work with,” Clair said.
Other work could stall with continued dry weather.
The latest Drought Monitor report lists West-Central Illinois as abnormally dry, with portions of Northeast Missouri in moderate drought and verging on severe drought.
“There is some subsoil moisture, but if we don’t start getting some of these rains, the (fertilizer) application window could be very difficult,” Clair said.
“With the way prices are, farmers are nervous to the point of taking advantage of the price now and hoping it doesn’t go down,” he said. “If you can’t get it on this fall, and everyone does it next spring, that goes to supply and demand — and what was bad enough might be extraordinarily high.”
