Barge Traffic

Ursa Farmers Cooperative loads grain onto a barge on the Mississippi River. Low water levels not seen since 1988 have led to reduced flows, reduced tow sizes and grounded barges in the Lower Mississippi River, hampering moving grain this harvest season.

 Submitted Photo/Ursa Farmers Cooperative

URSA, Ill. — Brent Clair has no complaints this year when it comes to the weather for harvesting his corn and soybeans.

“We’ve had almost ideal weather,” said Clair, a Loraine farmer and president of the Adams County Farm Bureau. “It’s wrapping up pretty fast.”

