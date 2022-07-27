PALMYRA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will hold four free Strip Trial Scouting Schools in July and August.
The Northeast Missouri field session will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 on County Road 318 in Palmyra.
MU Extension Integrated Pest Management Coordinator Mandy Bish will lead the schools offering an overview of the Missouri Strip Trial program and 2018-21 foliar fungicide trial data, hands-on scouting for soybean diseases, resources for weed identification and herbicide injury and discussions about other pressing disease concerns.
Sessions last an estimated 90 to 120 minutes.
More information about the Palmyra session is available by contacting Nick Wesslak at r.n.wesslak@missouri.edu.
