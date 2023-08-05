Corn Exports

U.S. corn production totaled just 13.7 billion bushels for the 2022-23 marketing year. This year, however, USDA predicts domestic corn production could rebound to a record 15.32 billion bushels despite the early-season drought.

 Illinois Farm Bureau Photo/Catrina Rawson

ST. LOUIS — Brazil is well on its way to unseating the U.S. as the top corn exporter this marketing year, which ends Aug. 31.

USDA estimates Brazil could account for 30.2% of world corn exports for the 2022-23 marketing year while U.S. exports are on pace to fall to a multi-year low of 1.65 billion bushels, which accounts for about 24.8% of the world market, according to USDA’s latest world ag supply and demand estimates.

