MONROE CITY, Mo. — Looking across his fields in the middle of winter, Jimmy Emmons doesn’t see bare soil.
“We’ve got rye, hairy vetch and winter peas growing where we harvested our fall crops. Some wheat is growing in other places, and we’re still grazing frosted-out warm-season covers we planted for that specific reason,” Emmons said. “I can’t stand bare soil.”
The farmer from northwest Oklahoma, a self-described “recovering tillage addict,” now touts the benefits of no-till and cover crops.
“In the past, we’ve done the best we could do with what we had. Now we know better, have better tools to do better,” Emmons said.
At presentations across the country, Emmons encourages farmers to follow his example to build resilience in their soil — and he joined the slate of featured speakers at Friday’s NEMO/WCIL Soil Health Workshop at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Monroe City.
Some 270 were expected for the workshop boosting awareness of how soil health measures, such as cover crops, can work on the farm.
Speakers, in part, focused on the importance of carbon and its role in breaking down residue, interseeding cover crops into standing cash crops and research on cover crops and livestock while a panel of local farmers shared experience from their own farms.
Emmons stresses keeping the soil covered with residue from no-till or cover crops.
“Keeping the land covered keeps water erosion, wind erosion down so when you have this whiplash weather, you can keep it protected, keep your nutrients, keep soil where it belongs and every raindrop where it falls if you can catch it,” he said.
No-tilling since about 1995, Emmons offers simple advice to farmers looking to change practices.
“Start slow. Start small. Do side-by-side comparisons in your own fields,” he said. “If you have a failure or an outcome that’s not what you thought, try to figure out what went wrong instead of quitting.”
Focusing on soil health not only makes sense now and into the future, Emmons said, but can help farmers expand their options.
“I only started growing soybeans and some corn because everybody told me I couldn’t do that where we lived. Once I got the soil right, I proved it can be done,” he said. “We don’t raise yields like in this area, but i have very profitable double crop corn and soybeans. It does well for us.”
