Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning then windy in the afternoon with storms becoming more widespread and possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 75F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.