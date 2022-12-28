Tuesday's Close
December 27, 2022
ADM
Dec. Corn ‘22: $6.69
Mar. Corn '23: $6.74
Apr. Corn '23: $6.77
May Corn '23: $6.77
Jun Corn '23: $6.71
Jul Corn '23: $6.71
Aug. Corn '23: $6.22
Oct. Corn '23: $5.81
Dec. Corn '23: $5.97
Dec. Beans ‘22: $15.04
Jan. Beans '23: $15.09
Feb. Beans '23: $15.14
Mar. Beans '23: $15.09
Apr. Beans '23: $15.19
May Beans '23: $15.21
Jun Beans '23: $15.24
Jul Beans '23: $15.25
Aug. Beans '23: $14.92
Oct. Beans '23: $14.06
Dec. Beans '23: $14.08
Jan. Beans '24: $14.09
CGB Naples
Dec. Corn '22: $6.57
Jan. Corn '23: $6.76
Feb. Corn '23: $6.80
Mar. Corn '23: $6.84
Apr. Corn '23: $6.84
May Corn '23: $6.85
Dec. Beans '22: $14.85
Jan. Beans '23: $14.85
Feb. Beans '23: $14.93
Mar. Beans '23: $14.91
Apr. Beans '23: $15.04
May Beans '23: $15.06
Dec. Wheat '22: $6.25
Ursa Farmers Coop
Dec. Corn ‘22: $6.65
Jan. Corn '23: $6.65
Feb. Corn '23: $6.65
Mar. Corn '23: $6.71
Apr. Corn '23: $6.74
May Corn '23: $6.74
Jun Corn '23: $6.68
Jul. Corn '23: $6.67
Oct. Corn '23: $5.84
Dec. Corn '23: $5.96
Dec. Beans ‘22: $14.82
Jan. Beans '23: $14.82
Feb. Beans '23: $14.86
Mar. Beans '23: $14.89
Apr. Beans '23: $14.97
May Beans '23: $14.98
Jun. Beans '23: $15.04
Jul. Beans '23: $15.01
Oct. Beans '23: $13.87
Dec. Beans '23: $13.81
July Wheat ‘23: $7.28
