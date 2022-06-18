WASHINGTON — Some farmers now can plant crops on acres reserved for conservation.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to alter rules around the Conservation Reserve Program to permit producers to request their CRP contract be terminated in its final year. The shift is intended to boost crop production amid the war in Ukraine.
Under the one-time change, qualifying landowners would not have to repay rental payments or a penalty for ending their contracts early. Approved farmers could begin preparing land after the primary nesting season, then be able to hay, graze or plant a fall-seeded crop before Oct. 1.
The Farm Service Agency will mail letters to farmers with expiring contracts that explain the offer and other options, like re-enrolling the acres back into Continuous CRP. Farmers must make the termination request in writing through their local USDA Service Center.
“Putin’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine has cut off a critical source of wheat, corn, barley, oilseeds and cooking oil, and we’ve heard from many producers who want to better understand their options to help respond to global food needs,” USDA FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a statement.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service, through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and CRP, also will allow farmers with cover crop contracts to instead plant a conservation crop rotation or delay their cover crop plans for a year.
The CRP policy change comes after some ag groups and federal lawmakers called on USDA to authorize pulling acres from the program without a penalty. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has largely opposed those calls.
But appearing before the Senate Ag Committee, Vilsack struck a different tone.
“We have not created additional incentives to try to encourage more sign up, we’re well below the (25.5 million acre) cap in this program,” Vilsack said, acknowledging that farmers in the 2022 General CRP signup elected to pull out about 1.7 million acres.
As of March, Illinois had 826,255 acres enrolled in CRP through 73,831 contracts across 42,148 farms, according to FSA data.
“And frankly, we’ve got two challenges here — we’ve got a global food security challenge today ... but we also have a longer-term global food security challenge in terms of climate and the impact on production, internationally, long term,” Vilsack said. “And we’re trying to make sure that we’re paying attention to both of these. And I think we will provide additional flexibilities, when and if it’s necessary.”
The committee’s top Republican, Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, said the “world cannot afford for prime farmland to lie fallow.”
Responding to Boozman, Vilsack said “many, if not most” of the acres in CRP are “really not very productive” because they are “highly erodible areas and areas that are not particularly productive.”
Added Vilsack: “We think that farmers can be trusted to make the right decisions.”
American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall welcomed the news.
“America’s farmers have answered the call before, and they stand ready to continue meeting the responsibilities of delivering an abundant food supply here at home and abroad,” he said.
