MAESTRO grant

One of Katie Havenkamp's ag students works on a wood project during shop class. A nearly $10,000 grant through the Missouri Agriculture Energy Saving Team — A Revolutionary Opportunity will buy new heating and cooling systems along with energy-efficient LED lighting for the shop and ag classroom.

 Submitted photo

MADISON, Mo. — Katie Havenkamp’s ag students won’t have to look very far next year to see the benefits of energy efficiency.

A nearly $10,000 grant through the Missouri Agriculture Energy Saving Team — A Revolutionary Opportunity, funded through the U.S. Department of Energy, will buy new heating and cooling systems along with energy-efficient LED lighting for the agriculture shop and classroom.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.