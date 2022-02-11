MENDON, Ill. — Introducing agriculture students to real-world experiences and industry trends just got a little easier at Unity High School.
Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America awarded a $50,000 grant to the school to renovate the ag mechanics shop and learning lab.
Plans call for the school to update ventilation, dust collection, technology, tools, safety and sanitation in the shop.
“We’re looking at about $250,000 to get the shop repurposed and renovated — a long-term goal over the next decade,” teacher Clayton Blunier said. “The shop’s been sitting idle for a couple years.”
So Blunier, a first-year teacher, started looking for grants. Blunier, fellow ag teacher Amy Lucey and students were “very excited” with the help provided by Compeer.
“We wouldn’t have been able to do any of the projects that we’re doing had it not been for the grant,” he said. “We’ve got a lot to do. This helps us put a dent in it. We’re always looking for other grant opportunities and ways to help improve the shop.”
Priorities are the shop’s ventilation and dust collection systems — the most expensive of the projects. “We’ll get them done first and slowly build up the rest of the program,” Blunier said.
The goal is offering students more opportunities to gain “transferable skills,” such as problem-solving, to use in the future.
“As college gets more expensive, more students look at trades. I preach trade careers, especially if there’s an interest there,” Blunier said. “It’s getting kids some hands-on learning. For some of them, it’s a class period where they can blow off steam. They come down here and build something. It’s kind of fun for them.”
Kelvin Triplett, a financial officer in Compeer’s Quincy office, said exposing students to expanded learning opportunities could inspire them to explore future careers.
“Hands-on learning is essential to developing and inspiring young students who want to work in agriculture,” Triplett said in a news release. “These upgrades will show students in the Unity School District about all the different facets of agriculture mechanics.”
Compeer’s MORE for Agriculture Grant, in its third year, supports innovative programs that align with the company’s mission, provide a new opportunity for clients or future clients, can be replicated by others to serve different geographic areas and evolve over time to create a better future for agriculture and rural America.
Fund for Rural America trustees ask Compeer team members to identify programs and projects that create MORE for agriculture. Three grants totaling $149,998 have been awarded this year, with the other two going to projects in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“It is an honor to partner with these organizations who are truly making a difference in their communities with these pioneering projects,” Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist at Compeer, said in the release.
