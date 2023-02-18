GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — It was never a given that Ed Logan would follow his dad’s footsteps into the family business.
He’d been around the business his entire life, helping out over the years, but he headed to college as a pre-dental student.
Five quarters later, he’d transferred schools, changed majors to ag science and decided to make the business his career.
“I liked the farm customers. I enjoyed the fuel side of it. I really enjoyed the fertilizer and chemical side of it, learning about all those products and what herbicide killed what particular weed in the field and helping to diagnose fertility issues. That really intrigued me,” Logan said.
Now in his 46th year with Logan Agri-Service, the company president still takes the same approach used six decades ago by his dad, the late James Logan.
“His philosophy was very simple,” Logan said. “It was to provide quality products at competitive prices with service that exceeds customer expectations. That’s really been the guiding principle throughout our history.”
Beyond that, Logan credits the company’s success to its loyal customers, who supported an independent supplier not tied to a cooperative or national organization, and the people he calls his coworkers and colleagues — not his employees.
“In the beginning it was my dad. He had an old man who came in and helped him in custom application, and it was me working with my dad,” Logan said.
“Over the years, we’ve built our staff. Now we’re more than 70 strong. Many of those have made a career with us, and even today we have several working here who have been with us for more than 20 years, 25 years, some of them approaching 30 years of service with our company.”
That commitment to customers and colleagues earned Logan Agri-Service recognition as the Agribusiness of the Year. The award, presented annually by the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee, recognizes businesses known for strong ties to agriculture, community involvement, good customer service and modern business practices.
The business got its start in 1962 when Logan’s dad joined Standard Oil Co. of Indiana as a commissioned agent with a fuel truck and tank wagon serving the Griggsville and Perry area.
“At that time, there was a lot of gas and diesel usage out on the farm, and a good portion of the business at that time was also home heating oil,” Logan said.
By the mid-1960s, the business moved into chemical sales, adding an Oliver 77 tractor and a pull-type sprayer to the business, then expanded into fertilizer sales around 1974, operating a facility at what was known as Hooterville north of Perry.
Over time, the business grew to four locations — the Griggsville hub, Paris, Mo., Winchester and, four years ago, acquiring the former Lay Seed Co. in LaBelle, Mo. then shifting to a just-completed brand-new facility just east of Knox City, Mo.
A satellite “cash and carry” crop protection/chemical warehouse is located in Pitsburg, Ohio.
The company’s wholesale business covers customers in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska and Kansas, and a fee-based consulting team works with growers throughout the Midwest to boost profits and yields
Logan’s maintains its petroleum business with two tank wagons and eight semi trailers on the road daily.
“We deliver petroleum products to something in the range of 30 convenience store locations in Illinois and Missouri as well as supplying our own needs at our petroleum distribution facility here in Griggsville,” Logan said. “That never has a down time.”
Neither does the ag side of the business, which is one of the biggest changes Logan has seen over the years along with increases in technology, the advent of flotation tires on application rigs, environmental regulations and the challenges of supply chain issues for product and equipment.
“We could kind of expect that the first of March or the 15th of March, we’d get geared up for the spring season. Once all the spraying was done, we were done. We’d start up again in the fall at harvest time and run until Thanksgiving or the first of December,” he said. “It’s 12 months a year now. There is no down time.”
Building success took commitment from the entire family.
Logan’s dad, who died in 2013, served as company president until 2012.
Logan said he would be frustrated with the technology now involved in the business but amazed at the company’s growth in buildings, trucks, application rigs and workers.
“Although he wouldn’t have said it, he would’ve been very proud,” Logan said. “He was proud on the inside.”
Logan’s mom Betty, who died in 2017, helped with the bookkeeping then took over as the primary bookkeeper for the company after retiring from a 38-year teaching career — and kept working every day until she was 92.
Logan’s wife Ronda had her own career in education, but pitched in with the business, helping to pull ammonia wagons to the field and driving the fuel truck on occasion. Their daughter Dani, now the company’s attorney, bonded with her dad while scouting fields.
“When she was 5 years old, she knew most of the major weeds we have,” Logan said.
Continuing to meet customer needs and growing the business remain goals for Logan moving forward.
“What we’re very excited about is our Logan Agri-Yield lineup of products — a wide array of crop nutrition products, most foliar applied, some soil applied, in the micronutrient line,” he said.
“All of these micronutrients are adding bushels and help complete or finish the crop,” Logan said. “It’s things we always knew were required, but now we’re finding out why they’re required — and that’s going to help us take our growers through the next yield plateau in both corn and soybeans.”
