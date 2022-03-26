Helpline connects farmers, farm families to mental health services

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A farmer wraps up work in the field late on a Saturday night, then feels the need to talk to someone about the stress facing him and his family.
Free, confidential help now is just a phone call away — thanks to a 24-hour helpline, 1-833-FARM-SOS (1-833-327-6767), now available across Illinois to connect farmers and farm families to health professionals and services.
“It’s no charge, no commitment. It’s somebody to talk to who is a mental health professional,” said Karen Stallman, an agricultural resource specialist with the Farm Family Resource Initiative, a joint program of Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “We all need someone that we can talk to.”
SIU’s Center for Rural Health and Social Services Development created a statewide network of resources, including the helpline, to address mental health needs in the ag community.
State funding cleared the way for a pilot project in early 2020 in six central Illinois counties — Morgan, Sangamon, Macoupin, Christian, Logan and Macon — “to address not only the physical well-being of Illinois farmers and their families but also mental well-being,” Stallman said. “We wanted to identify farm family needs including mental health needs, compile a list of what resources are already out there, create new resources and develop a network of partners.
An increase in state funding in July expanded the initiative to the 66 southern Illinois counties that are part of SIU’s service region, then a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to the Illinois Department of Agriculture in September allowed the service to go statewide and funded farm mental health programming through University of Illinois Extension.
Now Stallman’s spreading the word about the helpline, staffed by mental health professionals from Memorial Behavioral Health in Springfield. Farmers and farm families can text to the helpline number or reach out by email to farmfamilyresourcehelpline@mhsil.com.
Thanks to the grant, up to six telehealth counseling sessions are available at no charge for individuals, couples or families reaching out for help.
“We have a lot of good services in place. We just want to make sure they’re being accessed,” Stallman said. “We want to improve the health and safety of farm families.”
As a farm wife herself, she understands the challenge of getting farmers to ask for help. “It’s just not in their DNA,” she said.
“Farmers take care of their crops, take care of their equipment, their livestock, but so often, they don’t take care of themselves,” she said. “What we tell farmers is they are the most important asset on the farm.”
But the stress of fluctuating markets and rising production costs, combined with long hours in the field and weather issues, takes a toll on farmers and families.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty. To deal with that uncertainty day in and day out, it just wears on a person,” Stallman said. “Farmers are very isolated. They spend a lot of time on their own, out in the field. Sometimes they just need to be able to talk to somebody.”
In addition to the 24-hour helpline, farmers also can access free webinars, blogs and trainings on psychological signs of stress online at siumed.org/farm.
“The Farm Family Resource Initiative is a great fit for us and our rural partners,” SIU School of Medicine Dean and Provost Jerry Kruse said in a news release. “We’re putting the resources where they are needed most, right in the farmers’ hands.”
