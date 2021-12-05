QUINCY — A Quincy Herald-Whig tradition of recognizing the importance of farming, and farmers, in West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri marks an important anniversary.
Nominations for the 30th annual Herald-Whig Farm Family of the Year will be accepted through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. The winner will be announced in the spring 2022 Farm & Field magazine.
“Farm families have been the backbone of area communities for generations, and it’s been our privilege to honor their contribution each year, said Ron Wallace, Herald-Whig publisher and vice president of newspapers. “We look forward to recognizing our 30th farm family.”
The contest is open to farm families living within the Herald-Whig circulation area — Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties in Illinois and Clark, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, Scotland and Shelby counties in Missouri.
A panel of judges from the Herald-Whig and area farm offices will review the nominations and select a winner.
“Our 29, and soon to be 30, farm families of the year represent all farming families across the region and their work to provide food, fiber and fuel to the world,” Wallace said.
Nomination letters and forms that supply as much information as possible about the family, and what makes the farm stand out among its neighbors, help the contest judges make their decision.
Eligible farm families include those who:
• Rent or own grain, livestock or grain-livestock farms within the Herald-Whig circulation area.
• Involve one or more generation in the farm’s operation.
• Use conservation practices on the farm.
• Participate in community activities, including churches or local government, or are active in farm-related organizations at the county, state or national level.
Past winners are the Loren and Ann Wiese family of Versailles, the Paul and Eadie Edwards Jr. family of Payson, the C.B. Keller family of Taylor, Mo., the Marilyn Moore family of Camp Point, the Matthew Starr family of Hamilton, the Todd Knorr family of Golden, the Mike Boylen family of Mount Sterling, the Dean Dedert family of Quincy, the Dave Duncan family of Mendon, the Kenny Lovelace family of Palmyra, Mo., the Terry Pope family of Burnside, the Bill Smithers family of Pittsfield, the Roger Sutter family of Taylor, Mo., the Bob Koch family of Mount Sterling, the Richard Speckhart family of rural Quincy, the Matt Plenge family of Kahoka, Mo., the Marvin Meyer family of Liberty, the Dan Taylor family of Hannibal, Mo., the Stan Frese family of Fowler, the Larry Donley family of Mendon, the Lyle Waner family of Loraine, the Dan Obert family of Liberty, the Lawrence Schreacke family of Burton, the Jim Doane family of Barry, the Don McCleary family of Liberty, the Melvin Genenbacher family of Fowler, the Charles Koch family of Mount Sterling, the Ron Knoche family of Warsaw and the Paul Hildebrand family of Plainville.
