Home to some of the finest Arabica beans, Colombia is the world's third-largest coffee producer.
But climate change poses new challenges to coffee production in Colombia, as it does to agriculture production anywhere, and a new University of Illinois study shows effects vary widely depending on where the coffee beans grow.
"Colombian coffee is currently growing in areas with different altitude levels, and climate impacts will likely be very different for low altitude and high altitude regions," said Sandy Dall'Erba, a professor in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics, director of the Regional Economics Applications Laboratory and co-author of the study.
Dall'Erba and lead author Federico Ceballos-Sierra look at climate and coffee production for the entire country, broken down into 521 municipalities.
"Colombia is not going to experience reduced productivity overall. But when we look into the impact across municipalities, we see many differences that get lost in the national average. That has important implications for coffee growers who live in one municipality versus another," Ceballos-Sierra said.
Coffee growers in lowland areas see decreasing yields, while pests that prey on coffee plants, such as the coffee bean borer, are becoming more aggressive and prevalent.
The findings have important implications for both coffee growers and policymakers.
"In the future it will be more beneficial to grow coffee higher up in the mountains. So for those who can afford it, buying land in those areas would be a good investment," Dall'Erba said. "The government might want to consider building infrastructures such as roads, water systems, electricity and communication towers that would allow farmers in more elevated places to easily access nearby hubs and cities where they can sell their crops."
Relocation is expensive, so it will not necessarily be an option for most of Colombia's 550,000 smallholder coffee growers. To adapt instead, farmers might be able to implement new strategies, such as more frequent irrigation, increased use of forest shade or shifting to different coffee varieties or other crops.
Hog report
The latest federal Hogs and Pigs report puts inventory down about 3% from last quarter and 1.8% from last March.
The report represents the first March-over-March reduction since 2014, according to Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University.
"The market hog inventory is about 1.8% smaller than a year ago and below the anticipated range. The breeding herd is 2.5% lower than a year ago and at the lower end of the pre-report estimate," Franken said.
Each class of market hog inventories is down compared to the same time last year.
"On a monthly basis, pigs saved per litter has often been lower than the prior year for a while now, particularly in December and January, contributing to tighter supplies," Franken said. "Meanwhile, spring and summer farrowing intentions are down 2.5% and 4.2% from actual farrowings last year compared to expectations of 0.8% lower for each."
Coupled with promising markets, there is the possibility of profitable hog prices in 2021 if feed costs don't rise too high, Franken said.
In general, hog prices tend to be higher in the second and third quarter, with lower prices in the first and fourth quarters, Franken said. Consistent with that pattern, forecasts put second-quarter prices at about $78.80 per hundredweight, rising to $80.08 by the third quarter and dropping to $70.33 for the fourth quarter and $68.45 for the first quarter of 2022.
"If hog supply turns out to be greater than anticipated or if demand falters, then lower prices may be realized," Franken said.