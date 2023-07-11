Photo Contest-02

Brock Watson's photo, titled "Our Red Barn," won honorable mention in the Kid's Corner category of the 2023 Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest. All the winning photos will be on display throughout the Missouri State Fair.

 Photo by Brock Watson

LENTNER, Mo. — When he grows up, Brock Watson says he wants to be a farmer.

He might want to consider photography.

