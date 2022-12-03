Local Food System

Patrons shop for fresh produce at a farmers market in downtown Bloomington in this Illinois Farm Bureau file photo. A new federally-funded program  in Illinois will involve direct purchases from eligible farmers and multiple aggregation sites where goods will be consolidated and distributed to schools, nonprofits and food banks.

 Illinois Farm Bureau file photo

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Illinois will use $14.4 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture funding to buy locally produced food and distribute it to those in need, according to state officials.

The two-year program will involve direct purchases from eligible farmers and multiple aggregation sites where goods will be consolidated and then distributed to schools, nonprofits and food banks.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.