LIBERTY, Ill. — The Adams County Beef Producers and Beef Auxiliary have named a new queen and ambassador.
Andrea Schaffnit will serve as the 2023 Adams County Beef Queen, with Elizabeth Perry as runner-up. Beau Shaffer will serve as the 2023 Adams County Beef Ambassador.
Both were crowned during last month’s 47th annual meeting and banquet, held at St. Brigid’s Hall in Liberty.
Schaffnit, 17, is the daughter of Kevin and Nicole Schaffnit of Mendon. A junior at Unity High School, she is involved in Student Council and Future Business Leaders of America, secretary of the FFA chapter, vice president of the Class of 2024, plays volleyball and softball and serves as president of Ursa Willing Workers 4-H Club and vice president of the Adams County 4-H Federation.
Shaffer, 17, is the son of Curtis and Shannon Shaffer of Mendon. A senior at Unity High School, he is an active member of the Unity FFA chapter as well as the Ursa Willing Workers and loves working with and showing cattle along with participating in livestock judging events.
