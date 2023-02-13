Beef Queen

Andrea Schaffnit was crowned as 2023 Adams County Beef Queen, and Beau Schaffer was named the 2023 Adams County Beef Ambassador, at the 47th annual meeting and banquet of the Adams County Beef Producers and Beef Auxiliary.

 Submitted photo

LIBERTY, Ill. — The Adams County Beef Producers and Beef Auxiliary have named a new queen and ambassador.

Andrea Schaffnit will serve as the 2023 Adams County Beef Queen, with Elizabeth Perry as runner-up. Beau Shaffer will serve as the 2023 Adams County Beef Ambassador.

