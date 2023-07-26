MENDON, Ill. — Preparing a farm animal for the show ring takes time and effort, and Adams County youth will be rewarded for their work at the market animal sale.
The 23rd annual sale will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1 in the sheep barn at the Adams County Fairgrounds near Mendon.
“The biggest thing we want all the kids to take away from the market animal sale, in addition to a feeling of pride, is feeling valued for all the time and effort they put in the past year into the market animal,” sale committee member Denise Tallcott said. “As a committee, we want to make sure we praise the kids for choosing something to further ag in our area.”
The sale, held the final day of the Adams County Fair and sponsored by the Adams County Beef Producers and the committee, features a complimentary meal for buyers beginning at 5 p.m. along with an opportunity to preview sale animals and visit with the youth exhibitors.
The premium sale begins at 6 p.m.
Poultry will be sold from poster displays, by the pen, with beef, swine, sheep and goats sold by the head.
Exhibitors retain ownership of the animal and get a premium to use toward future projects, their savings or their education.
“It’s good that they get rewarded for their hard work. It’s a lot of character building along the way, a few tears but joy also,” committee member Kelvin Triplett said.
“We have buyers who admire what the kids have done. Likely they know the parents, maybe know the grandparents and are willing to put some premiums out there to help those kids,” he said. “We recognize what you’re doing, want to reward you and help you to do more of that in the future.”
The beef producers founded the sale, which initially focused solely on steers, then worked with the committee several years ago to expand the market animal offerings.
“We are blessed by local support that just is unmatched — the businesses, the supporters that come out each and every year to make the event so successful,” Tallcott said.
“It’s a great opportunity to see what the future holds and the success that is in our own backyard,” Tallcott said. “It’s nice to support children and to support ag, which is what our fair is all about.”
More information about the sale is available by calling Triplett at 217-242-0609 or Chris Buckert at 217-430-5788 and email to adamscountybeef@yahoo.com.
