LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. — Heading out to the chicken coop, Stacey Nicholas carefully inspects the animals inside.
“I’m looking at every one. Do you look healthy? If not, what do we think is going on?” Nicholas said. “Every farmer does that with their livestock.”
The scrutiny’s important anytime, but it may prove even more vital with rising concerns about highly pathogenic avian influenza.
Cases of HPAI, caused by an influenza type A virus which can infect poultry, have been identified in several states, including in Kentucky and Indiana which border Missouri and Illinois. But the rural western Lewis County woman says she’s not worried.
“If you’re taking your precautions, you have very little to worry about,” she said. “Part of my precaution is ensuring I’m vaccinated for influenza. Part of it is taking care of my birds.”
The Missouri Department of Agriculture wants to raise avian flu awareness for commercial and backyard producers across the state.
Avian flu, often fatal to poultry, does not pose a food safety risk when poultry and eggs are cooked properly and has not been detected in humans, but “be aware it is a threat,” said Christi Miller, the department’s communications director. “If your birds stop eating, stop drinking, or you start seeing a highly increased mortality rate in the flock, call your local vet or the department. Those are warning signs.”
Northeast Missouri and West-Central Illinois don’t have large commercial poultry flocks, but a lot of people have backyard chickens.
“If your chickens are outside or have access to migratory birds, especially waterfowl, then they’re at some risk for avian influenza. The more you can keep them confined and away from the wild bird population, the less chance you have of coming down with it,” said Dr. Dan Lohnes at Country View Veterinary Service with locations in Barry and Payson, Ill.
“If I had a building with 10,000 chickens in it, I would have already instituted some measures. For the backyard person, there’s only so much you’re going to do,” he said.
“Part of the joy of having chickens is letting them outside to run around a bit. Almost everything we do carries some risk, but I would put this at the low end of the risk spectrum for most people around here.”
Instead of being free range, Nicholas’ 39 laying hens, one rooster and two guineas roost in a large, fenced area topped with netting for protection from an aggressive hawk — and from any visits from wild birds that could carry the disease.
She keeps a variety of chicken breeds for biodiversity. “One virus or illness will less likely take the entire flock,” she said.
Nicholas also protects herself, and her birds, by washing her hands before and after handling the birds, dedicating a pair of boots to wear in the chicken yard and keeping the coop clean.
“It’s simple things most people know for good cleanliness,” Nicholas said. “Our birds are not pets. We treat them as livestock, and we have a responsibility to see to their good health and that they live as long as they can and that we do as well.”
Miller also encourages producers to register for a premise identification number to help the state track who has animals, what kinds of animals and where they’re located.
“If there is an outbreak of any disease, any foreign animal disease, in your area, we can call you,” Miller said, “and being able to quickly spread the word “protects our animals and protects the livelihood of our producers.”
In the meantime, Nicholas intends to keep enjoying her chickens and working to keep them healthy.
“I like to know where my food comes from,” she said. “They’re very relaxing to watch, they’re cheaper than a therapist and I get eggs.”
