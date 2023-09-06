PERRY, Ill. — Baylis cattle producer April Barker needs to figure out how to do more with less.
“Mostly I have to learn how to figure out how to utilize our lower quality forages we have this year due to drought, how to supplement those,” Barker said.
With about half of her typical hay production, sustaining her cattle through the winter months will be key, and Barker got some ideas Wednesday night at the Orr Beef Research Center’s annual field day.
Speakers touched on topics from research updates to cover crops as a way to broaden producer perspectives to take advantage of opportunities available in the beef industry even as dry weather took a toll on hay crops and winter feeding prospects.
“There are feedstuffs available to feed cattle, but if we just do things like we’ve always done it and just feed hay to cows, you’re going to take a huge bite out of that profit potential and your costs will be so much higher this year,” University of Illinois Extension commercial agriculture educator Travis Meteer said.
“This is one year where thinking outside the box and exploring alternatives to what was done in previous years could pay huge dividends and keep you in the cattle business for what should be a nice run of long overdue cattle prices.”
Improving growth performance, for example, makes beef production more sustainable.
“If we can reduce the number of days our cattle are in the feedlot, or the number of days alive to reach slaughter weight, that reduces the carbon footprint,” said Josh McCann, an assistant professor in the U of I’s Department of Animal Sciences.
“We think about feedlots a little bit like hotels. The longer you’re in a hotel, the more expensive they are,” he said, but by maximizing growth rates, “we can produce the same amount of beef in less number of days. We’ve done it in a more sustainable way.”
Producers also potentially could profit with different management practices with drylot cows based on a U of I research project targeting creep feed duration.
A research trial compared drylot calves offered creep feed from breeding to weaning with calves offered the feed the last three weeks prior to weaning. Although the summer-long feeding gave those calves an initial weight gain advantage, “by the time they went to market, the short-term creep calves had caught up,” U of I Animal Sciences Professor Dan Shike said. “From an economic standpoint, there’s a lot of savings in creep feed costs to get the same final carcass values.”
Meteer offered some tips to stretch a short hay supply including culling cows and weaning calves early to reduce demand and limit feeding to reduce waste or grinding hay to incorporate into a total mixed ration.
Producers can extend the grazing season by looking at cornstalks.
“If you bale cornstalks right behind the combine to harvest more husk and leaf than stalk, I do think there is value this year in harvesting that as an alternative to hay,” Meteer said.
“Cornstalks need supplement. One bale of cornstalks is not the same as one bale of hay,” he said. “You’ll have to purchase supplements. Distiller’s grain, corn gluten feed, soybean hulls all pair nicely with corn stalks. A few pounds of that supplemented co cows can be an economical method instead of purchasing expensive hay.”
Cover crops also can extend the grazing season or open it earlier in the spring.
“If you’re trying to turn out early, there are options like cereal rye for early spring pasture,” Meteer said. “If you don’t take it all in the fall and leave a little there to let pastures rest and recover, you’ll have a better opportunity to get out on pastures early in spring too.”
