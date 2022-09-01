PERRY, Ill. — Travis Meteer doesn’t have good news for beef producers looking to lower feed costs.
“There’s really no cheap feed out there,” said Meteer, University of Illinois Extension commercial ag educator based at the Orr Center.
But better management to make the most of pastures along with strategies to limit wasting hay can help control costs.
Producers heard from Meteer and other speakers at Thursday night’s Beef Field Day at the Orr Center and the John Wood Ag Center.
More than 50 producers turned out for the field day offering a research update along with information on herd management, cover crops and weather trends.
Meteer said the annual event provides valuable information for producers across the region.
“One of the main goals of having the field day is to share research outcomes, timely topics and generate discussion so producers can make unbiased profitable decisions based on fact and research-based information,” Meteer said.
Drought conditions in some areas across the state limited both hay supplies and pasture regrowth, while other areas faced temporary flooding from heavy storms, but no matter what the weather, producers still want to save wherever possible.
One key to controlling feed costs is testing forages.
“Make sure you know what you’re feeding and the value of the nutrients you’re feeding to get appropriate rations in front of cows so we can achieve our performance goals,” Meteer said.
Producers also could see savings with alternative feeder designs or by limiting access to hay.
Most of the time, a cow can eat what she needs of good-quality hay in eight or nine hours, Meteer said, and some research at the Orr Center shows that after that amount of time cows aren’t as aggressive in eating and tend to waste more.
“I joke with producers that it’s like going to an all-you-can-eat buffet. You end up eating four or five plates of food, and by the time you’re done, you may have half a plate left you didn’t finish. If you pay for one plate of food, you don’t waste as much,” he said. “It’s the same with a cow.”
Certain feeder designs also can help limit hay waste.
Cattle naturally graze, eating with their heads down, and with many bale feeders, cattle reach into the feeder for hay, then back up and lower their head to eat, dropping some hay in the process and trample it as they step forward to grab another bite from the feeder.
With some feeders, though, cattle eat with their head down inside the structure or cone-shaped structures elevate a bale for feeding but still provide space below to eat dropped hay.
