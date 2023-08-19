Butter Cow

The Pratt family, from left, Hannah, Dean, Sarah, Andy and Grace, pose with a past state fair butter cow sculpture. Sarah Pratt, her husband and daughter Grace worked on the butter cow displayed at this year's Illinois State Fair.

 Photo courtesy of Sarah Pratt

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Sarah Pratt might lack the skills to handle live cattle, but she’s proven herself a master when it comes to creating a life-size cow made from butter.

The sculptor of the butter cow annually displayed at the Illinois State Fair needs just 500 pounds of butter, five days and 10 magical fingers to get the job done.

