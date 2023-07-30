MENDON, Ill. — Day four of the Adams County Fair was filled with something for everyone, from livestock judging and blacksmith demonstrations to live music and circus performances.
Saturday morning at the fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill. started with judging of sheep and dairy cows, with beef cattle being shown in the early afternoon.
"It's always great to come out and see the work these kids put in through the year to get to this point," Adam Walters said. Walters was watching as the competitors in the Junior Beef category brought in their cows around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. "It's been a long time since I did it, but you don't forget the feeling of walking in there."
On the other side of the fairgrounds, adult co-ed volleyball and the County Fair Bags Tournament filled out the roster of events for early fairgoers. By noon, the temperature at the fairgrounds was already over 90 degrees, but it didn't slow down either the participants or the spectators.
Friday night's bull riding event was marked as a highlight for Jordan Oenning, the 2023 Little Mister Adams County Fair. Oenning, along with the rest of the fair's royal court - Little Miss Fair Hope Campbell, Jr. Miss Adams County Audra Claire, Miss Teen Aubree Widmer, and Miss Adams County Fair Morgan Widmer - were all on hand for Saturday's Baby Contest at the fair's Family Fun Zone.
Even with the hot and humid weather Saturday, it was still a break from the 100-degree-plus highs from the past few days. A brief afternoon rain system was forecast to move through Saturday to bring the temperatures down to under 80 degrees by the scheduled start time of Saturday's headline concert featuring Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd.
The fair continues through Tuesday, with tractor pull events slated for both Sunday and Monday evening ahead of the demolition derby to close out the week-long fair Tuesday night. Each night of the fair also hosts a teen dance, and the Family Fun Zone will see several performances each day from the Cincinnati Circus.
Sunday at the fair will offer early-bird specials for rides with the "Beat the Heat" two-for-one deal between 3-5 p.m.
For more information on the Adams County Fair, including a full schedule of events, please visit adamsfair.org. Anyone planning a trip to the County Fair may also want to check out facebook.com/AdamsCountyFairIL for daily event changes and the daily Social Scavenger Hunt for a chance to win treats or prizes.
