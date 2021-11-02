BAYLIS, Ill. — Heading into the winter months, Travis Meteer offered a reminder for beef producers about the importance of feed costs.
“Producers are pretty good about knowing what cheaper feeds are out there, but the things unforeseen are the storage losses or the waste during storage or feeding,” said Meteer, University of Illinois Extension commercial ag educator and a featured speaker at Tuesday night’s Orr Beef Research Center Field Day. “The producers have heard me mention some of these things before, but it’s a timely reminder that can help make a difference in their bottom line.”
Farmers putting out big round bales to feed could better control waste with improved bale feeder designs, and while storing bales inside is ideal, “not everybody has the capability to store hay underneath a roof,” Meteer said. “Knowing the feed is expensive, we’re just trying not to waste any of it.”
Producers opting to feed a total mixed ration in feed bunks usually have little waste but do have equipment cost. “It’s a balancing act,” Meteer said.
Curbing feed cost is key — and that means looking beyond the cost of the feed to the cost of storage, delivery and waste that occurs throughout the process.
“We know the cattle market is kind of stagnant,” he said. “The cost side is the biggest thing producers have control over, and with commodity prices up, it’s more of a challenge than the last couple of years.”
Field day speakers offered help for producers to meet the challenges of utilizing cover crops in an integrated crop and beef cattle system, newborn calf protocols and managing anaplasmosis, a cattle disease becoming more prevalent in the Midwest.
Around 50 producers gathered to hear from Extension staff and researchers — along with each other.
“It’s a networking opportunity to bring producers together at the Orr Center, to share the knowledge we have, the research,” Meteer said.
At the same time, it’s an opportunity to show off the center’s facilities.
“Every year there’s producers that take things from looking at the farm back to their facilities to make things easier at their place,” Meteer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.