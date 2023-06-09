Prop 12

California’s Proposition 12 prohibits sales in the state of pork, veal and eggs from livestock whose confinement do not meet certain minimum space rules. Illinois livestock producers say the law could spell major costs for farmers — and higher pork prices for consumers.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois pork farmers say a litany of uncertainties remain about how California’s Proposition 12 will be implemented or enforced after the U.S. Supreme Court found the law constitutional.

Led by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court recently upheld the state’s animal welfare law, ruling 5-4 that “while the Constitution addresses many weighty issues, the type of pork chops California merchants may sell is not on that list.”

