SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Agriculture and University of Illinois Extension will hold a certified livestock manager training on Feb. 23 in Pittsfield.
The workshop begins at 9 a.m. at the Pike County Farm Bureau to meet requirements of the state’s Livestock Management Facilities Act.
In-person training lasts 3.5 hours, and those with over 1,000 animal units will be required to take a paper exam. The training manual used will be the “Livestock and Poultry Environmental Stewardship Curriculum” available online at go.illinois.edu/manual.
Producers also have the option of taking online training that consists of nine modules of 10- to 20-minute videos that can be viewed at an individual’s own pace. Those who have more than 1,000 animal units may take the exam online, while producers with less than 1,000 AUs will work only through the lessons.
The fee for Extension’s in-person or online training is $40. IDOA’s certification fee is $30.
More information about the certified livestock manager training program is available by calling 815-235-4125 or contacting Stanley Solomon at jssolomon@illinois.edu.
