KAHOKA, Mo. — A management intensive grazing school will be offered in Kahoka.
The Clark and Lewis County Grazing School will take place Aug. 21 to 23.
Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.
Updated: August 1, 2023 @ 5:34 pm
KAHOKA, Mo. — A management intensive grazing school will be offered in Kahoka.
The Clark and Lewis County Grazing School will take place Aug. 21 to 23.
Grazing schools are designed to teach producers, educators and agency staff the basics of management intensive grazing with a hands-on approach. The school includes farm tours to provide opportunities for in-depth discussions and reference material covering both livestock and agronomic topics related to grazing.
Those who attend all the sessions may participate in soil and water conservation district grazing system cost-share programs and also have a better chance to participate in the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program which provides incentives for soil and water conservation practices.
Registration and more information are available by contacting University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Brenda Schreck at 573-767-5273 or schreckb@missouri.edu.
