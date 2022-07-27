MENDON, Ill. — The 22nd annual Market Animal Sale, slated for Tuesday night at the Adams County Fair, supports youth in agriculture.
Sale animals and youth exhibitors will be available, along with a complimentary meal for buyers, beginning at 5 p.m. in the sheep barn. The premium sale begins at 6 p.m.
The Adams County Beef Producers and the Adams County Market Animal Sale Committee sponsor the event.
“It’s one way we can highlight what our young producers do throughout the year in regards to their animals,” sale committee member Denise Tallcott said. “We hope to see several businesses coming out and showing their support not only for ag in our community but our youth in ag.”
Exhibitors retain ownership of the animal and get a premium for the hard work and time invested in the animal. Youth use that premium toward future projects and their own savings.
Poultry will be sold from poster displays by the pen. Beef, swine, sheep and goats will be sold by the head.
Buyers can pay the night of the sale or mail a check to the cashier. Two or more buyers are welcome to pool resources and buy animals together.
More information is available by contacting Kelvin Triplett at 217-242-0609, Chris Buckert at 217-430-5788 or the Adams County Beef Producers at adamscountybeef@yahoo.com.
